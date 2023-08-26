Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 8,820.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Flame Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of FLME opened at $10.29 on Friday. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flame Acquisition
In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 47,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $484,140.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,925,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flame Acquisition
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flame Acquisition
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.