Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 8,820.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLME opened at $10.29 on Friday. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flame Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 47,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $484,140.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,925,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flame Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLME. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 70.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.