Flare Price Tops $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $309.74 million and $3.90 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,817,003,626 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,817,003,626.009247 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01349998 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,100,419.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

