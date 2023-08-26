Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506,401 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $58,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.76. 1,272,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,854. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

