Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,197,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.49% of ON worth $874,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 982.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $28.75 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.22.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ONON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

