Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,570,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,713,107 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $818,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

MU opened at $63.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

