Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.37% of Celsius worth $810,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,643,000 after buying an additional 256,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $181.99 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,608 shares of company stock worth $141,962,128 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Stephens upped their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.