Fmr LLC Has $858.48 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 819,187 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.70% of Union Pacific worth $858,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $224.18 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

