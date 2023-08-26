Fmr LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.02% of Northern Trust worth $921,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

