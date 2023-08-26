Fmr LLC Purchases 138,840 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,840 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Concentrix worth $958,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

