Fmr LLC Purchases 453,096 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.97% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $1,018,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX opened at $176.52 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.73 and a fifty-two week high of $265.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $201.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,310 shares of company stock worth $3,182,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

