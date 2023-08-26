Fmr LLC Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.21% of Arista Networks worth $1,144,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $180.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $193.91.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $27,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,111,029. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

