Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.79. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 5,225 shares.

Foraco International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of C$134.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.5804196 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.