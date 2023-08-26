ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,254 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORG. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ForgeRock

In related news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $151,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759,366 shares in the company, valued at $16,128,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $151,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759,366 shares in the company, valued at $16,128,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $41,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,339,086 over the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ForgeRock Price Performance

FORG remained flat at $23.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.09 million. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

