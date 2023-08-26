Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 458,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble acquired 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,816.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,213.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble acquired 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,816.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,894 shares of company stock worth $1,376,167. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

