Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 1,820.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF opened at 0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.36. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 0.58.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

