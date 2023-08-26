FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Up 270.8% in August

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 270.8% from the July 31st total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $240,775.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $240,775.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,252.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 270.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FRP by 179.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FRP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,333,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FRP during the second quarter worth about $511,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPH stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $530.58 million, a PE ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

