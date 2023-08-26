FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.
FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
View Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital
Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital
Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
NYSE FSK opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.35.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.