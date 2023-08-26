Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Further Reading

