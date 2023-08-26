Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Free Report) by 5,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green makes up 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

