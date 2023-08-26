FY2023 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.28. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.9 %

CRL stock opened at $200.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.