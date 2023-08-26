G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,473.89 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

