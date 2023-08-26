Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Up 707.7% in August

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 707.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of GEODF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

