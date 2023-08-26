Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Up 707.7% in August

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 707.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geodrill Stock Performance
Shares of GEODF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24.
Geodrill Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.