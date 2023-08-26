Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO L Lynn Smull Sells 72,764 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 72,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $100,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 903,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 28th, L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of Gevo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $47,018.40.

GEVO stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. State Street Corp increased its position in Gevo by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at $4,875,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,541 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

