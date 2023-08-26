Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 690.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

See Also

