Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBZ. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.03.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.