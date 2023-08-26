Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Solar ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAYS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544. Global X Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAYS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.