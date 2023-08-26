Globe Telecom, Inc. (GTMEY) to Distribute Dividend of $0.29 on September 25th

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2901 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $33.25 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
