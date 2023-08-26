Globe Telecom, Inc. (GTMEY) to Distribute Dividend of $0.29 on September 25th

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2901 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $33.25 on Friday. Globe Telecom has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

Globe Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.