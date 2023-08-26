Governance OHM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,909.97 or 0.11193072 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $188,147.14 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
