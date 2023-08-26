Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 415,464 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415,464 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up about 2.9% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 2,898,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

