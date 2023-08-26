GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 159.7% in August

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The company had a trading volume of 29,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646. GreenFirst Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
