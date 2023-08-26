GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 159.7% in August

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The company had a trading volume of 29,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646. GreenFirst Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

