Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.40 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.63). Approximately 442,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 591,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.40 ($1.60).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.35) target price on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £697.18 million, a PE ratio of 292.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.39.

In other news, insider Cathy Pitt bought 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,956.31 ($12,702.62). In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Duncan Neale acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £2,490.85 ($3,177.92). Also, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,956.31 ($12,702.62). Insiders purchased a total of 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,260 over the last three months. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

