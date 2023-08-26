Grin (GRIN) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $381,049.98 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,018.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00251212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.00728709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00550292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00060772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00115382 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.