Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Guess? also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.88-$3.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reissued an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Guess? Price Performance

GES opened at $22.64 on Friday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Guess? will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guess? by 40.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

