Guggenheim Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

