Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.90

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $15.96. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 334,734 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 323.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

