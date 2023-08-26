Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLFDY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is a boost from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

See Also

