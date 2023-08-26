Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.66

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $11.78. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 115,283 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $385.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in Hallador Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 2,304,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,297,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hallador Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 154,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

