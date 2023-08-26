Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 105.6% in August

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.20. 522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$11.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.91.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

