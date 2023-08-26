Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSNGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th.

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hansen Technologies

In related news, insider Andrew Hansen bought 213,189 shares of Hansen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,129,901.70 ($724,295.96). Corporate insiders own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

See Also

Dividend History for Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN)

