HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

NMG opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.40. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.2% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 604,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

