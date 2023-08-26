HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HCA opened at $273.24 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

