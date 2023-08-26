Head-To-Head Analysis: Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) versus Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moncler and Jerash Holdings (US)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 160.50 Jerash Holdings (US) $138.06 million 0.30 $2.42 million $0.09 37.28

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Moncler and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Moncler currently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.85%. Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.84%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Moncler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 0.86% 1.72% 1.36%

Dividends

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jerash Holdings (US) pays out 222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Moncler on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

