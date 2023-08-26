Head-To-Head Review: Cibus (CBUS) vs. Its Rivals

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cibus to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cibus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.84 Cibus Competitors $5.44 billion $1.09 billion 5.36

Cibus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 267 745 777 82 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cibus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 32.99%. Given Cibus’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus competitors beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

