Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0570 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $50.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00027488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,083,237,217 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,083,237,216.859005 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0586324 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $61,562,930.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

