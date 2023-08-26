Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 97.8% in August

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,879. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.50) by $2.50. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,190.30% and a negative return on equity of 126.71%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($48.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
