Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 97.8% in August

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,879. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.50) by $2.50. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,190.30% and a negative return on equity of 126.71%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($48.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) by 556.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

