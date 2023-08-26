Hermez Network Price Tops $4.61 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00017706 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $168.38 million and approximately $1,878.55 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018576 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,044.97 or 1.00059219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.61249967 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,029.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

