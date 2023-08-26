HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Up 127.3% in August

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,716,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,647 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,258,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,619.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,993,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,375 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHLA remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

