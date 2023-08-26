Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Highway from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Highway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highway

Highway Stock Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ:HIHO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 22,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Highway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.39%. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Highway’s payout ratio is presently -499.94%.

About Highway

(Get Free Report)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.