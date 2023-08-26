Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.1 %

HI stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,908 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $7,225,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after buying an additional 118,097 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

