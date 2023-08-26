Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares in the company, valued at $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $83,932.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,170 shares of company stock worth $2,883,416 in the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 67.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

